N.Sembilan RTD issues 3,992 summonses in Special Commercial Vehicle Operation

The state RTD in a statement today said of the total, 307 summonses were issued involving seven major offences, including cutting queues, overtaking on double lines and beating traffic lights. “The highest number of offences recorded was for carrying dangerous goods which accounted for 138 offences while 47 vehicles were impounded,“ according to the statement today.

It said that out of the number of vehicles inspected, 2,192 faced various actions with 6,413 notices issued involving driving license, vehicle license as well as vehicle technical offences. The state RTD said it has always taken traffic offences and violations of the law seriously which could cause inconvenience to other road users and will continue to carry out enforcement.-Bernama

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Perak RTD collects over RM800,000 from auction of seized vehiclesIPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) has collected RM858,470 from the sale of 118 confiscated vehicles through two auction series conducted...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: MARA dispels claims of food poisoning at college in N. SembilanSEREMBAN, Nov 1 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) clarified today that students at a MARA Junior Science College in Negeri Sembilan did not experience food poisoning yesterday as...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan fully completedSEREMBAN, Nov 1 — The toilet maintenance projects in 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan have been fully completed as of last month, according to the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: MARA dispels food poisoning allegation at college in N.SembilanSEREMBAN: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) clarified today that students at a MARA Junior Science College in Negeri Sembilan did not experience food poison...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in N.Sembilan fully completedSEREMBAN: The toilet maintenance projects in 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan have been fully completed as of last month, according to the Menteri Besar...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Tiada peningkatan harga ayam di Negeri SembilanTiada peningkatan harga ayam di Negeri Sembilan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕