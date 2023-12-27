myTukar's Tukar-Je CARnival: Find Your New Ride

With a wide selection of cars to choose from, myTukar’s Tukar-Je CARnival is where you’ll want to be to find your new ride. Set to take place from January 12-14, 2024 at myTukar’s Puchong South Retail Experience Centre, there will be loads to see and do, including test driving cars on a specially designed slalom section as well as checking out the brand’s Carro Care body and paint packages and myTukar Insurance offerings.

Of course, the main stars of the event are the myTukar Certified cars, which all come with a 12-month warranty for the engine and gearbox, plus a five-day money back guarantee. Every single car under the myTukar Certified programme must first undergo a 160-point inspection to ensure they meet the necessary standards. The checks also include ensuring the car’s mileage odometer has not been tampered as well as making sure it was not involved in any major accidents of subjected to fire or flood damage. Only when a car passes the inspection, and after any defects are properly fixed, will it be put on sal





