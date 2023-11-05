myTukar Offers Vouchers and Discounts at PACE 2023

If you’re in the market for a used car, look no further than myTukar to provide you with the right pick. At PACE 2023, myTukar is offering the first 50 customers who book a myTukar Certified Car RM2,500 worth of vouchers from event partners V-Kool, Dodomat, Blueair, Recaro and DK Schweizer. All that’s needed to secure the vouchers is to have your vehicle delivered by November 20. Speaking of cars, the company has a good selection of Certified Cars on display at the event.

myTukar is also offering a promotion on its body and paint (B&P) services. Customers who make a body and spray paint booking during the event will get 35% off the price of a spray paint package. The offer is valid for two months from the time of booking. Customers will also receive a free RM150 service credit, which they can redeem at any Carro Care service centre for any service (excluding that from the B&P centre) within three months. The company is also offering a 10% discount on insurance premium (excluding SST and stamp duty costs) to the first 1,000 customers. To enjoy the offer, customers simply need to key in the unique promo code (MYTUKARPACE) during the transaction proces

