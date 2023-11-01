MyMinda: 1,315 individuals show suicidal tendencies

MyMinda allows users to self-assess their mental health status by accessing the questions provided within the app. “Based on the data we collect, we take specific intervention steps, particularly related to suicidal behavior, including making phone calls and trying to initiate early intervention to prevent them from harming themselves,“ she told a press conference after attending the Minda Sihat Hidup Sejahtera programme here today.

Dr. Zaliha stressed on the importance of early intervention in mental health aspects and getting help through MOH’s healthcare facilities or non-governmental organisations for counseling services. “I also urge family members to seek help immediately if they see their loved ones having signs of mental health issues, she added.

MOH also operates the National Mental Health Crisis Line or HEAL line 15555 which is managed by counselling officers and the line can be used by individuals going through mental health problems, stress, anxiety, prolonged sadness and depression.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: MyMinda: 1,315 individu tunjuk tingkah laku bunuh diriBANGI: Diagnosis Kementerian Kesihatan (KKM) melalui komponen MyMinda yang baharu dilancarkan dalam aplikasi MySejahtera pada 22 Okt lepas mendapati 1...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Lebih 1,000 pengguna MyMinda luah hasrat mahu bunuh diriLebih 1,000 pengguna MyMinda luah hasrat mahu bunuh diri

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: PNI raih tempat ketiga Pertandingan Alam Ria Bangi 2023Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam Nurul Iman ( PNI ) Bandar Tun Hussein Onn , Cheras telah menghantar seramai 35 peserta untuk menyertai

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 1,315 cuba bunuh diri dalam 2 minggu, kata menteriStatistik tingkah laku atau cubaan bunuh diri itu adalah daripada keseluruhan 6,955 saringan bagi melihat status kesihatan mental yang diperoleh daripada MyMinda.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Man, 86, arrested after two women held hostage in Japan post office, according to media reportsTOKYO, Oct 31 — An 86-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking two women hostage at a post office near Tokyo today, media reported. Earlier, authorities said a man who...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Elderly Japanese hostage taker ‘had grudge’ with post officeAccording to police, Tsuneo Suzuki had demanded to see a ‘specific someone’.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕