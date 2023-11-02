Myanmar military says lost control of strategic border town

Since Friday fighting has raged across a swathe of Myanmar’s northern Shan state — where a billion-dollar rail link is planned as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road global infrastructure project. “Government, administrative organisations and security organisations are no longer present” in Chinshwehaw town, which borders China’s Yunnan province, Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday.Clashes have taken place at 10 locations across Shan state over the past six days, he said, without giving details on casualties.

More than a quarter of Myanmar’s US$1.8 billion worth of border trade with China from April to September this year passed through Chinshwehaw, junta-controlled media reported in September, citing the commerce ministry.The MNDAA released footage on Monday that it said showed its fighters occupying Chinshwehaw.

Internet access was patchy and thousands of people had arrived in the town seeking safety, the resident said, asking for anonymity for security reasons. On Tuesday China’s minister for public security met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, Myanmar state media said, for a second day of talks with top junta officials about the clashes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Jepak polls: Come out to vote on Nov 4, says GPSHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Armizan: Chicken prices can be lower than RM9.40 per kg after Nov 1SERDANG: The price of chicken can be much lower than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg), even after subsidies and price...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Fuel prices Nov 2-8: Unchanged across the boardGraham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while De Niro's anger built as attorney Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: Amazfit Active Malaysia release - Available starting 3 Nov at RM599Amazfit Malaysia today announced the release of its latest smartwatch offering in our country, the Amazfit Active. Featuring some compelling specs at an at

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Phase four of STR cash aid to be disbursed beginning Nov 7KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth and final phase of the ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah’ (STR) cash assistance for this year will be distributed before the Deepavali ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zii Jia diberi hingga 14 Nov. meterai perjanjian RTGZii Jia telah menunjukkan peningkatan sejak dimasukkan dalam program RTG Jun lalu dan kedudukan dalam ranking dunia juga kembali naik.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕