Myanmar military says lost control of strategic border town

Since Friday fighting has raged across a swathe of Myanmar’s northern Shan state — where a billion-dollar rail link is planned as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road global infrastructure project. “Government, administrative organisations and security organisations are no longer present” in Chinshwehaw town, which borders China’s Yunnan province, Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday.Clashes have taken place at 10 locations across Shan state over the past six days, he said, without giving details on casualties.
More than a quarter of Myanmar’s US$1.8 billion worth of border trade with China from April to September this year passed through Chinshwehaw, junta-controlled media reported in September, citing the commerce ministry.The MNDAA released footage on Monday that it said showed its fighters occupying Chinshwehaw.
Internet access was patchy and thousands of people had arrived in the town seeking safety, the resident said, asking for anonymity for security reasons. On Tuesday China’s minister for public security met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, Myanmar state media said, for a second day of talks with top junta officials about the clashes.
