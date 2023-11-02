MYAirline passengers can use chargebacks to recover funds, minister tells Parliament

The minister said this was based on the confirmation provided by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) about the matter. A chargeback is when consumers apply for their bank or financial institution to recover funds paid to merchants for disputed, erroneous, or fraudulent transactions.MYAirline suspended its operations without warning on October 12, citing financial distress and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

On the same day, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said 5,000 passengers have been affected, along with a total of 39 flights serving local destinations, as well as one international route to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand since yesterday.Yesterday, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) announced that it has suspended the Air Service Licence (ASL) of MYAirline.

It noted that a total of over 117,000 estimated passengers are affected by MYAirline’s suspension of operations, with a total value of over RM22 million in forward sales for scheduled flights from October 12, 2023 until March 31, 2024.

