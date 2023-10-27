MYAirline ordered to provide explicit reasons on breaches of Air Service Licence

PETALING JAYA: Investigations into MYAirline over its abrupt suspension of services on Oct 12, which left thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country, have intensified, says the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

The regulatory body said in a statement yesterday that it had ordered the airline to submit a written explanation for the incident and for its various other possible breaches of its Air Service Licence (ASL) conditions by today.“Mavcom issued a show-cause letter to MYAirline on Oct 13 which specified MYAirline’s failure to fulfil its ASL conditions, including unsettled employee salaries and benefits.

“We have engaged various agencies, including Bank Negara Malaysia, to seek all possible avenues to refund affected consumers, and additional updates will be provided in due course,” it said. The task force, composed of representatives from Mavcom, the Legal, Regulatory and Dispute Resolution Committee, and the Consumer Protection Committee, will also be reviewing the framework to enhance the existing licensing approval framework. headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

Mavcom: Deadline tomorrow for MYAirline to explain licence violations from service suspensionKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) has until tomorrow to answer a show-cause letter over violations of its... Read more ⮕

MYAirline to know next month if licence suspendedThe budget airline is expected to submit a written response to a show cause letter issued by the Malaysian Aviation Commission. Read more ⮕

MYAirline due to submit written representationA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Mavcom: MYAirline due to submit written representationKUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has commenced its investigation on MYAirline Sdn Bhd and had issued a show cause letter to th... Read more ⮕

Mavcom keluar surat tunjuk sebab terhadap MYAirlinePETALING JAYA: Suruhanjaya Penerbangan Malaysia (Mavcom) membuka siasatan terhadap MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) dan mengeluarkan surat tunjuk sebab kepada syarikat itu susulan pengumuman penangguhan operasi 12 Okt lalu. Read more ⮕

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕