MYAirline customers can request for refund via “chargeback” process, Dewan Rakyat told

“Passengers can do this by contacting MYAirline or reaching out to their respective banks,” said Loke during his winding up speech at policy stage debates for Budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday (Nov 2).Loke said the Transport Ministry and Mavcom are closely monitoring the situation and it will ensure that all complaints and issues raised by affected travellers can be fully resolved, according to provisions under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016.
Loke said the ASL was approved after taking into account MYAirline’s business plans and company ability from its commercial and financial aspects. “When the ASL was awarded to MYAirline, Mavcom also had a requirement where the said company must have positive equity that can sustain a period of at least three to six months.
However, since MYAirline started operations on Dec 1 last year, Loke said operational costs for airlines increased drastically due to the rise of the US dollar.According to Loke, MYAirline’s business plan had projected the value of the US dollar compared to ringgit at RM4.30 per US$1, compared to the actual value in September which was RM4.68 per US$1.
Loke also said that Mavcom’s analysis on MYAirline’s operations and finances on Oct 3 showed that the troubled airline did not show any signs of financial problems.“MYAirline also informed Mavcom on Oct 9 that they are trying to finalise the sale of its shares to new investors.
On Oct 12, MYAirline announced an abrupt suspension of its operations, citing financial pressures less than 11 months after it began operations.
