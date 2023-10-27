MYAirline and i-Serve case: Remand for detained suspects extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest four suspects detained in the investigation of MYAirline and i-Serve have been remanded, while the remand for the suspect detained last on Monday (Oct 23) has been extended.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a 30-year-old woman who worked at i-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd as a treasury assistant was remanded for four days until Monday (Oct 30) while a 33-year-old woman, who worked at the same company in 2013 as a finance assistant was remanded until Sunday (Oct 29).

"We also received a remand extension until Monday (Oct 30) for the suspect in his 40s, who was arrested last Monday," he said when contacted on Friday (Oct 27).The latest four suspects were detained outside the CCID headquarters at Jalan Tun Razak at around 1pm on Thursday.Related stories: headtopics.com

