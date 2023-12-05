My Experience with the 14-inch MacBook Pro

I get access to lots of fancy computers and equipment. Until about two months ago, my video editing rig was the The Mac Studio we have comes fully decked out with the M1 Ultra chip, paired with 128GB of memory and a 2TB SSD—aof firepower indeed. But while I appreciated the vast performance on tap, I couldn’t bring that power with me when I left the office. That meant I couldn’t edit videos on the go or on location.

and begged for a proper, real man’s laptop—and lo and behold, I was handed a brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Of course, I couldn’t be having two lovers at the same time, so I had to give up one of them. As such, I regrettably had to hand over my Mac Studio and the Studio Display to my boss, Sofie. Some people just have all the luck. And so, after the honeymoon period with this laptop, I am here to share just how good—or bad—this new relationship has been.To start off, my configuration of the MacBook Pro comes with the highest-end M2 Max chip with a 12-core CPU, 38‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine, along with 96GB of unified memory and a 4TB SS





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: A Shift in Interest from Android UsersWith the introduction of USB-C on Apple’s new smartphones this year, more people are genuinely interested in shifting to Apple. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, featuring titanium frames, feel noticeably lighter than their predecessors.

Source: JuiceMy - 🏆 11. / 63 Read more »

Apple’s new patent will personalize the driving experience through advanced user recognitionApple files a 'Customizable System' patent for smart cars, enabling user recognition for tailored security and settings in vehicles.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

CMF Watch Pro, Buds Pro & 65W GaN charger now available in 15 more regionsLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Apple to release bug fixes for the Apple Watch soonRecently, credible tech site 9toMac reported the battery drain issue for the Apple Watch. Following this report, Apple confirmed the existen

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Apple confirms Apple Maps rebuild is coming to MalaysiaApple has confirmed it is taking imagery in Malaysia for a rebuild of Apple Maps, including a Street View-style Look Around feature.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Apple confirms it’s taking images in Malaysia for Apple Maps rebuild, promises privacyKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Last month, we reported that Apple was planning to deploy imaging vehicles in Malaysia as part of its rebuild of Apple Maps, which includes the introduction...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »