Multi-racial community looking forward to Sultan Ibrahim’s reign

: People of various ethnicities and religions have expressed their excitement to come under the reign of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, retired civil servant Mohd Amin Jalil, 60, said Sultan Ibrahim’s election is undoubtedly a pride to the people, especially in Johor, because His Majesty is well-known as a people-friendly Ruler.

“Sultan Ibrahim is a people-friendly Ruler, I hope that the ‘Kembara Mahkota Johor’, the brainchild of His Majesty, can continue in Peninsular Malaysia. I also hope that His Majesty will be willing to visit us in the Orang Asli villages,“ he said. headtopics.com

Another private sector employee, Mohamad Fazrul Abdul Majid, 34, from Bukit Rambai hoped that Sultan Ibrahim would organise a nationwide tour like the “Kembara Jelajah Borneo” held in September, adding that such tours can help maintain the special bond between the country’s supreme leader and the people.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, entrepreneur S. Lakshman, 36, said he believed Sultan Ibrahim’s appointment will continue the legacy of leadership that focuses on issues concerning people of various races, as highlighted by Al-Sultan Abdullah. headtopics.com

In PAHANG, private sector worker Lau Yoke Ping, 40, hoped the Sultan of Johor’s strong leadership will guarantee the nation’s stability, particularly concerning political matters, and consistent governance, for the benefit of the people.

