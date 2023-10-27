Multi-racial community looking forward to Sultan Ibrahim's reign

KUALA LUMPUR: People of various ethnicities and religions have expressed their excitement to come under the reign of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In Negeri Sembilan, retired civil servant Mohd Amin Jalil, 60, said Sultan Ibrahim's election was undoubtedly a pride to the people, especially in Johor, because His Majesty was well-known as a people-friendly Ruler.

In Selangor, Juli Blat, 54, the Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli in Sungai Buah, Dengkil, said he highly valued Sultan Ibrahim's election and hoped that His Majesty would maintain his firmness when leading the country. headtopics.com

Another private sector employee, Mohamad Fazrul Abdul Majid, 34, from Bukit Rambai hoped that Sultan Ibrahim would organise a nationwide tour like the"Kembara Jelajah Borneo" held in September, adding that such tours can help maintain the special bond between the country's supreme leader and the people.

"I will always remember everything done by Al-Sultan Abdullah, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and political changes. In Pahang, private sector worker Lau Yoke Ping, 40, hoped the Sultan of Johor's strong leadership will guarantee the nation's stability, particularly concerning political matters, and consistent governance, for the benefit of the people. headtopics.com

