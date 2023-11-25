Muhyiddin Reverses Decision Not to Defend Party Presidency

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) concluded its sixth annual general meeting (AGM) with President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reversing his decision not to defend his party presidency. This decision came after emotional responses from Bersatu members, who expressed their need for Muhyiddin to continue leading the party.





