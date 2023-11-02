Muda kumpul RM1.1 juta, belanja RM800,000 untuk PRN

Syed Saddiq berkata, sasaran asal parti tersebut adalah untuk mengumpul sebanyak RM1.5 juta. Daripada jumlah RM1.1 juta yang dikumpul, katanya, parti hanya menggunakan RM858,252 untuk kempen mereka. Ahli Parlimen Muar itu berkata, baki dana berkenaan akan digunakan dalam pilihan raya akan datang yang akan disertai parti itu.

Menurut laporan audit mengenai dana yang dikumpul Muda untuk bantuan banjir pada Disember 2021, Syed Saddiq berkata kira-kira 45,000 penderma memberi sumbangan berjumlah RM2.1 juta untuk Misi Banjir Mari Bantu.

“Audit bermula pada September 2022 dan kami berharap ia akan selesai dalam tempoh terdekat,” katanya. “Kalau boleh, kami mahu mengadakan pemilihan parti secepat mungkin mengikut perlembagaan parti kami,” katanya.

