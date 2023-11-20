MSI Introduces New 34-Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

MSI introduces its new 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor, the MEG 342C QD-OLED, featuring a 3,440 x 1440 resolution panel. The monitor offers a wide sweet spot for gaming and viewing, but the screen wobbles and requires a stable surface.





