MP raises concerns over possibility of Sukma in Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: An MP has raised concerns over the fate of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) if it was ever held in Terengganu. Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) posed the question to Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim following recent controversy over the PAS-led Terengganu decision to ban female gymnasts from competing in the recent Sukma.

"If gymnastic outfits are considered inappropriate, is the ministry worried that the sport of diving may be next to be banned due to the diving outfits," he asked Adam Adli during Budget 2024 debates at Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Oct 30). headtopics.com

This comes after Terengganu announced earlier this month that it would not be taking part in women's gymnastics during the Sukma games next year due to the outfit, which was considered against Islamic dress code.

On Oct 6, the controversy drew further outrage after Terengganu Gymnastics Association president Abdul Razak Mat Amin confirmed that the state’s female gymnasts would be transferred to its wushu team for next year’s Sukma. headtopics.com

In response, Adam Adli said the ministry had met with the parents of the athletes and Terengganu gymnastic associations regarding the issue and would meet with the Terengganu sports executive councilor to resolve the issue.

Chow also asked about the possible exclusion of the sports of gymnastics and diving from Sukma, if it was ever held in Terengganu. Adam Adli responded that the ministry is confident that any possible issues could be resolved through future discussions with the Terengganu state government. headtopics.com

