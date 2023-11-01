MP questions move to involve Singapore in Johor’s water study

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) said the suggestion exceeded “acceptable limits”, as water resources fell under the jurisdiction of the states. He said this when interjecting during natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s reply to points raised on the debate on the 2024 budget.

Following the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat on Monday, Anwar offered to allow Singapore to take part in a study on optimising water sourcing and management from Sungai Johor. During the Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Pakatan Harapan government in 2018, there was a plan to review the price of raw water supplied to the republic.

