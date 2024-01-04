Moving Tribute to Player's Father in Baldur's Gate 3

Here’s something unironically wonderful. Via a post by Larian Studios writer Rachel Quirke, we’ve just learned of a deeply moving tribute to a player’s father that appears in the studios’ award-winning RPG Baldur’s Gate 3. In October 2020, a member of the Larian forums posted to thank the developer for releasing the first act of the game in Early Access, because it allowed them to enjoy one last adventure with their father, who had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
In a very moving post, user Solfalia explained that he and his father would regularly play role-playing games together, particularly Baldur’s Gate 2 and Larian’s previous RPGs, Divinity: Original Sin 1 and 2. The pair had been much looking forward to Baldur’s Gate 3, when during the 2020 lockdowns, Solfalia’s father was diagnosed with dementia. When BG3 was launched into Early Access, this afforded the two the chance to, as Solfalia put it, “go on an adventure with him one last time.” This Early Access means that this Xmas I’ll be able to go on an adventure with him one last time, and I know he’ll enjoy i
