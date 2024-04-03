Motorola Launches New Edge 50 Pro Smartphone in India

Motorola has launched its new Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. This device is a new upper mid-range model that features some capable specs and features that are often found in more expensive flagship-grade devices. So let’s have a look at its pricing, hardware, sale date, and more.The company’s latest Edge series device sports a tall 6.7-inch curved pOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Full HD+ resolution, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 4,500mAh battery pack powers the Edge 50 Pro, which features an impressive 125W TurboPower wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless fast charging. The rear features a 50-megapixel primary camera that offers OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that is paired with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens that doubles as a macro and depth senso

