Motorist with criminal record held over fatal crash in Serendah

KUALA LUMPUR: A motorist involved in a deadly accident near Serendah on Thursday (Oct 26) has been detained to assist in the investigation of the incident, which claimed three lives.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the 61-year-old local man was picked up in Ulu Yam Bharu at about 11.30pm. Initial police investigations found the man has six prior offences on his record, five drug-related and one criminal case, he said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).The three victims in the 10.55am accident at KM10.38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Serendah Golf Resort were Rosihat Lemon, 68, Chan Kwai Hoong, 62, and Soo Yoke Siew, 53.

The suspect was believed to have tried to overtake a car in front of him, causing an oncoming vehicle to hit the right side of his car. The oncoming car, carrying Chan and Soo, spun out of control before a multipurpose vehicle carrying Rosihat and his wife crashed into it.He added that Rosihat's wife, who was seriously injured in the crash, was reported to be in stable condition at Hospital Selayang. – BernamaBotched plastic surgeries alarming, with at least 126 cases in 18 months headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

Three died, one injured in fatal crash near Serendah Golf ResortJOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Third car caused fatal collision in Serendah, cops searching for suspectA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Police looking for driver involved in fatal crash near SerendahKUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a driver to faciliate investigations into a fatal crash at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Ser... Read more ⮕

Police in search of driver involved in crash near Serendah that killed threeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The police are looking for a driver to facilitate investigations into a fatal crash at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Serendah Golf Resort... Read more ⮕

Polis kesan pemandu bantu siasatan kemalangan maut di SerendahKUALA LUMPUR: Polis sedang mengesan seorang pemandu bagi membantu siasatan kejadian kemalangan di Kilometer 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh berdekatan Ser... Read more ⮕

Tiga maut, seorang parah dalam kemalangan dua keretaTiga maut manakala seorang parah dalam kemalangan membabitkan dua kenderaan berhampiran Serendah Golf Resort, Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu Read more ⮕