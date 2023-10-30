Motorcyclists in Sarikei, Sarawak receive B2 probationary license under MyLesen programme

A total of 982 participants in the driver’s license assistance programme (MyLesen) comprised of individuals within the B40 group in the Sarikei parliamentary constituency have received their B2 probationary driving licenses (PDL) after their completion of the programme,

The programme was one of the government’s initiatives to help the B40, or low-income group obtain a motorcycle license at minimal cost, Sarawak road transport department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili said in his speech.

This is to give space and opportunity to these groups to take advantage of the assistance provided for the purpose of improving the socioeconomic status of their families, Norizan said. “This programme is dedicated to the needy commmunity, especially those who do not have the economic means or live far from driver training facilities run by driving institutes,” he added. headtopics.com

Participants in the MyLesen programme were reminded to using everything taught in the driving lessons as a guide to ensure safety on the roads, Norizan said. “JPJ Sarawak takes this matter seriously, why every year we hold Motorcycle Enforcement Ops to ensure that all riders comply with the rules to reduce the accident rate,” he said.

individuals from that category who face difficulties in terms of financial ability will be consideredOpen roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website. headtopics.com

Sarawak govt signs MoU to acquire shares of MASWings from Malaysia Aviation GroupSarawak has a new regional airline, as Hornbill Skyways signs an MoU to take over MASWings via share acquisition from Malaysia Aviation Group. Read on to learn where the airline plans to fly to. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s Lee Foundation contributes RM50,000 to Sarawak Chinese independent school for hostel rebuildPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Premier: Sarawak’s MASwings acquisition will allow international visitors to fly in directly for key eventsKUCHING, Oct 28 — Sarawak’s acquisition of MASwings would enable international visitors to fly directly here to attend feature events organised by state, said Premier Tan... Read more ⮕

Sarawak-owned boutique airline nears take off after MoU to acquire MASWingsIt looks like Sarawak’s plan to establish its own boutique airline is nearing reality. This is after the Sarawak State Government, through Hornbill Skyway Read more ⮕

Tourism Malaysia DG: Sarawak govt-MAG MoU a significant step in addressing accessibility concerns in stateKUCHING, Oct 29 — The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Sarawak government, Malaysia Aviation Group and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd to facilitate the... Read more ⮕

Premier to announce Sarawak’s revenue for 2023 during DUN sitting next monthKUCHING, Oct 29 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will announce Sarawak’s revenue for this year during the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting... Read more ⮕