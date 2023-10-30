Motorcyclists in Sarikei, Sarawak receive B2 probationary license under MyLesen programme

A total of 982 participants in the driver’s license assistance programme (MyLesen) comprised of individuals within the B40 group in the Sarikei parliamentary constituency have received their B2 probationary driving licenses (PDL) after their completion of the programme,
The programme was one of the government’s initiatives to help the B40, or low-income group obtain a motorcycle license at minimal cost, Sarawak road transport department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili said in his speech.
This is to give space and opportunity to these groups to take advantage of the assistance provided for the purpose of improving the socioeconomic status of their families, Norizan said. “This programme is dedicated to the needy commmunity, especially those who do not have the economic means or live far from driver training facilities run by driving institutes,” he added. headtopics.com
Participants in the MyLesen programme were reminded to using everything taught in the driving lessons as a guide to ensure safety on the roads, Norizan said. “JPJ Sarawak takes this matter seriously, why every year we hold Motorcycle Enforcement Ops to ensure that all riders comply with the rules to reduce the accident rate,” he said.
individuals from that category who face difficulties in terms of financial ability will be consideredOpen roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website. headtopics.com