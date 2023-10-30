Moto G24 5G hits Geekbench, Sheds light on Key Specifications

to the Moto G series, the smartphone company is preparing to launch another member – Moto G24 5G really soon. The device appeared on Geekbench Benchmark carrying some details about its specifications and hardware prowess.The smartphone coupling octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC scored 407 points in the single-core test and 1399 points in the multi-core test. It houses an octa-core CPU with the configuration of 6x Cores @1.8GHz and 2x Cores @2.00 GHz.

There would be other storage variants too, as on Geekbench only the 8GB RAM variant has appeared. Further, the smartphone is running Android 14 onboard.comes with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4/8 GB RAM, and 64/128GB Storage. It houses a triple rear camera module featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. We expect a slight upgrade in terms of specs and design from its successor.

Other details like launch date and availability information about the device remain uncovered. We expect more information about the device in the coming few days before the official launch.

