Moto G Power 5G (2024) CAD renders emerge to reveal design from all angles

Starting from the front, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) can be seen sporting a flat display with a centre-aligned selfie camera cutout. The report states that it will be equipped with a 6.7-inch display, which is bigger than the 6.5-inch LCD panel available on the predecessor model.
Moving to the rear panel, it is equipped with a glossy rectangle camera module that houses a dual-camera system and an LED flash. The device features a flat frame, which houses volume buttons and a fingerprint sensor-enabled power key on the right, and a SIM slot on the left.Placed on the top of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a secondary microphone, while its bottom edge has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker. The report states that the device measures 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.
Malaysia Headlines
