More than 7 in 10 S’poreans prefer remote work, higher than global average: IMF economists

The rate of remote work has stabilised at around 20 per cent in Singapore, slightly above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, according to the economists. - ST FILE

In an article featured in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s biannual report on Monday (Oct 30), economists Shujaat Khan and Margaux MacDonald said the share of Singaporean workers who prefer to work mostly from home has increased between 2021 and 2022.

The PwC report also revealed that in Singapore, both employees and employers have a higher average desire for remote work relative to almost all other countries globally. Based on their analysis, the remote working trend in Singapore is not as heavily driven by education or gender, unlike its global peers’, but rather, it is influenced by factors such as age, perceived productivity and the specific sectors in which workers are employed. headtopics.com

Some 77 per cent of employed residents working in digital sectors such as information and communications and financial services sectors worked remotely during the pandemic in 2020. The article also mentioned data by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which found that over 90 per cent of establishments in Singapore offered at least one scheduled flexible work arrangement in 2021, compared with 50 per cent on average over the six years before the pandemic.

