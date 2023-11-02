More than 20,000 wounded people still in Gaza, say MSF

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows”.

“Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said. Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in its history, in which Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip, with food, fuel and medicine for its 2.4 million residents all in short supply.

