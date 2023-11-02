More iQOO 12 series tech specs revealed with up to 16GB + 1TB memory & more

If you visit the link here, you can see what the iQOO 12 series offers. The first one is the 2K E7 144Hz display without mentioning the size, and it will also be accompanied by low latency, low blue light, and low power consumption. On top of that, iQOO said the vapour chamber is increased by 40%+ with its new four-zone heat dissipation architecture and 6K ultra-large area.

As a gaming phone, iQOO also confirmed that the iQOO 12 series will have up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It's also rare to see an IP68 water and dust resistance rating on a gaming device, so that's one unique selling point.

In addition, iQOO posted some hints about the camera system. Without mentioning the megapixels, the primary camera is equipped with the largest ultrawide vibration motor in iQOO's lineup which could only mean good stabilisation. The speaker's performance is said to be immersive as well.

The iQOO 12 series will be launching very soon next week, which is scheduled for 7 November 2023. Until then, stay tuned for the official announcement.

