Monitor ‘middlemen’ to ensure chicken prices don’t surge, govt told

The government’s decision to remove price controls and subsidies for chicken is expected to encourage the growth of the livestock industry and attract foreign investment.
PETALING JAYA: The government is urged to monitor and prevent “middlemen” from taking advantage of the removal of price controls and subsidies by raising chicken prices in the market. Jeffrey Ng, who is the adviser to the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations of Malaysia, said the previous enforcement of price controls have kept the middlemen at bay.
“We hope the government takes action against such individuals (middlemen). If farm prices don’t rise but there is an uptick in chicken prices in the market, then it means that the middlemen are taking advantage (of the situation) to make huge profits,” he told FMT. headtopics.com
Earlier, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu announced that price controls and subsidies for chicken will end effective Nov 1. Commenting on the government’s decision, Jeffrey said this move would encourage the livestock industry to continue growing and attract foreign investors.
“It will also strengthen the supply of broiler chickens and contribute positively to the country’s food security,” he said, also assuring that there is adequate supply.