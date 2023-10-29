Monaco miss out on Ligue 1 summit after losing to Lille

LILLE: AS Monaco missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings after losing 2-0 at Lille on Sunday.

Lille broke the deadlock after 32 minutes when Edon Zhegrova’s cross found Ivan Cavaleiro inside the box and he slotted it home from close range. Bafode Diakite extended the lead for the hosts 10 minutes later with a well-placed, low shot from inside the box, taking advantage of Monaco’s failure to mark him.

A victory would have put Adi Hutter’s side at the top of the table, one point ahead of leaders Nice but they now find themselves in third place with 20 points.Paris St Germain are second with 21 points after a 3-2 win at Brest earlier on Sunday. headtopics.com

