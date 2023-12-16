MOH encourages public to wear masks in crowded places as Covid-19 cases rise

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, as Covid-19 cases rose above 56,000 last week. It will also open a second Covid-19 treatment facility located at Singapore Expo Hall 10 in Changi this weekend, it said in a press statement yesterday.

Together with the existing facility at Crawfurd Hospital along Adam Road, the two facilities will be able to care for more than 80 stable Covid-19 patients who do not need intensive hospital care. Starting December 19, MOH will be giving daily updates on Covid-19 cases on its website to provide the latest information during this period of surge in cases.As Covid-19 testing is no longer routinely required here, the number of reported Covid-19 cases is expected to under-represent the actual situation, MOH sai





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Education needs to review the character of teachers for new school curriculumThe Ministry of Education (KPM) needs to review the character of teachers first in order to achieve the goal of the new school curriculum by 2027.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

No child in Malaysia should be stateless over father’s sins, group tells Home Ministry on planned citizenship law changeChildren who are stateless are those who are not citizens of any countries in the world, and there are thousands of such children in Malaysia still denied citizenship because they were born out of wedlock or are still stateless even though they have been legally adopted by Malaysians.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

RM1.39 billion in development expenditure financing not borrowings, says MoFThe Ministry of Finance (MoF) clarified that the RM1.39 billion in development expenditure financing were not borrowings made by the federal government to fund the entire DE for 2023. The loans were used to implement specific development projects and will be repaid by the state government and statutory bodies involved.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Contract Teachers: Ensuring Quality EducationContract teachers can plug the perennial shortage of educators but the Education Ministry must ensure that the quality of teaching and learning is not compromised. Proper training should be provided to contract teachers before they enter schools.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian Association Requests Increase in Approved Permits for Used VehiclesThe Malaysian Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders (Pekema) has requested the ministry of trade, investment and industry (MITI) to increase the number of approved permits (APs) for used vehicles from 35,000 units to 50,000 units per year. Pekema believes that this increase will benefit the imported vehicle industry and its downstream industries, contributing over RM2 billion to the industry. It will also generate revenue for MITI through vehicle import fees and for other industries such as banking, insurance, and vehicle warranty sectors. Pɑrty Snaps Phοto Booth OC | Phogo Booth Rental Orange Coսnty 12911 Ꭰungan Ln, Garden Grovе, CA 92840 self service photo ooth near me Party Snaps Phоto Boothh OC | Photo Booth Rental Orange County 12911 Dungan Ln, Garden Grove, CA 92840 photo booths to hire

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »