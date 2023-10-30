Mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

This frame grab taken from a video footage posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on October 29, 2023 shows protestors running on the apron area in the airport in Makhachkala. — AFP pic/Telegram channel @askrasulMOSCOW, Oct 30 — A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia’s Caucasus republic of Dagestan yesterday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars. Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.

In retaliation, Israel has relentlessly bombed the coastal strip, killing more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.A statement Sunday evening from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis. headtopics.com

The Dagestan government posted on Telegram appealing to those involved to stop their “illegal acts” despite their anger over the “inhumane massacre of a civilian population — the Palestinian people. Later Sunday, Sergei Melikov, the republic’s governor, posted on Telegram, saying: “All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.

The website Flightradar indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7.00pm (10.00pm Malaysian time). Earlier on Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish centre in another North Caucasus republic — Kabardino-Balkaria — had been set on fire in the city of Nalchik. headtopics.com

It was, he said, “part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits and authorities”.It has taken an active part in the Ukraine offensive — with independent reports showing it has sent proportionally more men to Ukraine than many more ethnically Russian regions.

