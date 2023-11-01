Mmob appoints its co-founder, Arsalaan (Oz) Ahmed, as Executive Chairman

as its executive chairman. Oz, who co-founded the company with mmob CEO Irfan Khan in 2020, will be based in Malaysia, where it has a subsidiary, mmob Sdn Bhd, servicing the ASEAN region. The company will maintain its headquarters in London and has future business plans to expand into the Middle East.
Oz is a banking leader with nearly two decades of experience in financial services including, seven years as CEO with the HSBC Group and the Al Rajhi Bank Group, respectively. He is renowned for driving financial performance and spearheading strategic business transformation and is recognised as a thought leader in both digital technology and sustainability in the banking industry.
“It is very exciting to join a visionary fintech leader in Irfan Khan and the talented team at mmob to support the expansion and growth of the business, helping clients internationally with maximise opportunities in embedded finance and services,” Oz said.
mmob provides technology solutions for financial institutions and non-financial institutions to seamlessly embed third party products and services. These are integrated into the company’s universal adapter to drive customer reach, engagement, and value generation for all players in the embedded services ecosystem.
"With an experienced and respected leader at the helm, equipped with skills to navigate a sizable, growing, and increasingly mainstream sector, with a focused growth within the enterprise segment, mmob is poised to continue unlocking value for our clients, the communities we serve, and our shareholders,” Irfan said.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕