Mmob appoints its co-founder, Arsalaan (Oz) Ahmed, as Executive Chairman

as its executive chairman. Oz, who co-founded the company with mmob CEO Irfan Khan in 2020, will be based in Malaysia, where it has a subsidiary, mmob Sdn Bhd, servicing the ASEAN region. The company will maintain its headquarters in London and has future business plans to expand into the Middle East.

Oz is a banking leader with nearly two decades of experience in financial services including, seven years as CEO with the HSBC Group and the Al Rajhi Bank Group, respectively. He is renowned for driving financial performance and spearheading strategic business transformation and is recognised as a thought leader in both digital technology and sustainability in the banking industry.

“It is very exciting to join a visionary fintech leader in Irfan Khan and the talented team at mmob to support the expansion and growth of the business, helping clients internationally with maximise opportunities in embedded finance and services,” Oz said.

mmob provides technology solutions for financial institutions and non-financial institutions to seamlessly embed third party products and services. These are integrated into the company’s universal adapter to drive customer reach, engagement, and value generation for all players in the embedded services ecosystem.

"With an experienced and respected leader at the helm, equipped with skills to navigate a sizable, growing, and increasingly mainstream sector, with a focused growth within the enterprise segment, mmob is poised to continue unlocking value for our clients, the communities we serve, and our shareholders,” Irfan said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: White House unveils wide-ranging action to mitigate AI risksAn executive order requires that system developers share the results of safety tests.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: GCA, Bangladesh join forces to address climate change threat in vulnerable communitiesKUALA LUMPUR: The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Chief Executive Officer, Professor Patrick Verkooijen, concluded a high-level mission to Banglades...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Deputy CEO on what makes Sabah suitable for KibingKota Kinabalu: Abundant natural resources, harmony and political stability made Sabah suitable for the Kibing Group, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yao Xinxi.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Akio Toyoda to step down as Toyota CEO, president on April 1, 2023 – Koji Sato named as his successorFrom L-R: Koji Sato, Akio Toyoda Toyota’s president and CEO Akio Toyoda will step down from his post on April 1, 2023, the Japanese carmaker announced recently in a surprising reshuffle of its executive structure. …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Pos Bihai Orang Asli fearful of tiger's presence after pet dog's carcass foundMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Here’s How To Find Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Special WorldsSome of these mini-worlds are found by exploring new paths, others by retracing old ones

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕