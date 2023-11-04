Mixed Rice Served at Chinese Wedding Sparks Controversy

Weddings are a big thing for those who are Chinese, no matter where in the world they are. Recently, a certain couple in China, had a spotlight shone on their wedding and not for a good reason. It seems that their wedding was held in a luxurious hotel but what interested the netizens were the contents that were on the banquet tables. mixed rice. All of the boxes contained the same amount of rice, a fried egg and a mixture of meat and vegetables.
Even though they were given mixed rice, the guest had smiles on their face as they gladly ate from the box. Some netizens thought that the couple was being very stingy with their guests while some speculate that this boxed lunch was given to those who had helped out during the wedding and the banquet will only begin at night, reported Sing Tao Newspaper, a Hong Kong daily. Others believe that the wedding was held at YingCheng, Hubei where the tradition for food served during banquets is in the form of food boxes. Well, weddings are to celebrate the union between a couple and many weddings nowadays are very out of the ordinary. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments. Also read: Aunties In China Tapau Wedding Food When It Arrives, Leaving Other Guests Hungr
Malaysia Headlines
