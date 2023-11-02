Mitsui invests US$58mil in Ada via Axiata Digital, valuing it at US$550mil

Mitsui’s additional investment has established a watermark valuation of US$550 million (RM2.6 billion) for ADA, reflecting the company's continued growth and innovation in the digital and data transformation domain, according to a statement by the firm.data and AI company in the region, spanning 12 countries across Asia, ADA is set to broaden its digital reach and reinforce its commitment to advancing digital and data transformation in the region, thanks to the strength of this investment.

Mitsui, a Japanese conglomerate, has been working closely with ADS and ADA since their initial investment in 2019, and is now intensifying its efforts to deliver data and AI solutions to partners and clients in the APAC region. Following the investment, Mitsui’s stake in ADS will increase from 3.29% to 20%, resulting in an effective 12.69% stake in ADA., CEO of ADA, stated"Mitsui's strong endorsement highlights our extraordinary growth story.

Meanwhile, Vivek Sood, group CEO and managing director of Axiata, commented"Mitsui has a strong and proven track record of bolstering innovative businesses in the fields of AI, data analytics and digital transformation. We are confident that broadening our strategic partnership will further enhance ADA’s expertise in AI and data analytics with Mitsui’s substantial business capabilities derived from a global portfolio.

“This is a significant step towards generating greater, long-term value for our stakeholders and driving continued

