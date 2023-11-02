Miti to form independent committee on green financing for steel industry, says deputy minister

He said Miti Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has decided to form the committee, which HSBC Bank Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Omar Siddiq Amin Noer Rashid will lead.“The steel industry contributes 28 per cent of total manufacturing emissions and around four per cent of total national emissions. It is a problem, but it’s also an opportunity for investment in green transition,” he said.
“For example, the government can work together with the industry and see how to provide incentives for green transition in the context of the new masterplan,” he said.Liew noted that Miti has tasked the Malaysia Steel Association (MSA) with formulating a green transition masterplan for the country’s iron and steel industry towards reducing its carbon footprint.
The deputy minister said regional countries should also engage with China to emulate its success in overcoming overcapacity, where it removed 150 million tonnes of capacity from the steel industry in 2020.
“Secondly is to work with Southeast Asia at the bilateral level to see what we can do about overcapacity. I think there is a need to elevate this agenda to some of the Asean discussions,” he said.
