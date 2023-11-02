Ministry to ramp up grassroots sports development: Ellron

“At the 2022 Games, our athletes recorded an increase in the achievement of 18 gold medals compared to the 2018 Games in Perak, where at that time Sabah emerged as overall runner-up. “The 31st SEA Games 2021 which was postponed to 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sabah athletes managed to win four gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals for the Malaysian contingent.

“While at the 11th Asean Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia, last year, our athletes managed to bring home 8 gold medals and 1 silver medal.

Ellron said to ensure the continuation of these successes, KBSS is also running a collaboration programme with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) as an effort to produce high-quality athletes who are able to contribute medals for the national contingent through a science and technology approach.

“My Ministry has also established a training centre at Sabah Malaysia Sports School in our approach to ensure that Sabah continues to produce potential athletes who are capable of representing the State and the country,” he said.

In the ceremony attended by Juhar and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, a total of 14 sports awards were presented to the recipients who have made the State and the country famous in various sports events that were contested throughout the year 2021 to 2022.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister II and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam who represented the Chief Minister, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and his wife Datin Seri Noraini Salleh and State Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan.

