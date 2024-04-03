Ministry of Transport Denies Viral Claim on Traffic Summonses

The ministry of transport has denied any truth to the claim made in a viral message circulating on social media channels that the road transport department (JPJ) has been given a key performance indicator (KPI) mark to issue 13,000 traffic summonses during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said there was no such KPI directive, stating that JPJ has only been tasked to ensure road safety and reduce the number of road accidents during the upcoming period, as “Enforcement will definitely be present (during Hari Raya Aidilfitri), and operations will be conducted to ensure compliance with the law. If you commit an offence, you’ll be fined,” Loke said. He reminded the public to be cautious about news circulated on social media, and to verify claims before sharing such message

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Transport Denies Pressuring KTMB to RelocateThe Ministry of Transport denies claims that it pressured for the headquarters of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to be relocated. Instead, the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) offered KTMB to move to Menara RAC free of charge.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Transport Ministry: New KLIA Aerotrain will go operational earliest by end 2024KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said that KLIA’s Aerotrain is scheduled to commence operations by the earliest end of 2024 and no later than March...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Transport Ministry: Digitalisation drive to enhance passenger handling in KLIAKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) through Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is implementing a digitalisation initiative for better passenger handling...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Anthony Loke: Transport Ministry to issue temporary change permits for additional bus services ahead of AidilfitriSEREMBAN, March 23 — The Ministry of Transport will issue temporary change permits (LPS) for additional bus services ahead of Aidilfitri, said Minister Anthony Loke. He said...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Transport Ministry Does Not Benefit from Vehicle License Plate SalesThe ministry of transport does not gain from funding initiatives derived from the proceeds of vehicle license plate sales, and instead goes to the federal consolidated fund, said transport minister Anthony Loke. Total revenue from sales of number plates last year reached RM311.8 million, and this sum included the proceeds of sales of special registration numbers (NPI), which came to RM21 million, the transport minister said.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Transport ministry announces GOLD special plate series in conjunction with 50th Federal Territories DayThe ministry of transport has announced a special vehicle registration plate series, this being a GOLD series to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of the 50th Federal Territories Day. The availability of the plate series …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »