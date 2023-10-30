Minister gets injunction against Papagomo in ‘sex scandal’ libel suit

Na’im Mokhtar is suing Umno’s Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris over an allegedly defamatory video posted on Facebook last month.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has granted religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar a temporary injunction restraining controversial blogger Papagomo from making defamatory remarks pending the disposal of a libel suit between the duo.The order was made by judicial commissioner Leong Wai Hong in a lawsuit brought by Na’im over an allegedly defamatory video posted by Wan Azri on Facebook last month.

Lee, a non-Muslim, was recently embroiled in controversy for his interpretation of a Quranic verse. The matter was reported to have been resolved after a meeting between Na’im and Lee.“The plaintiff (Na’im) wishes to say that police have cleared him of any sexual misconduct allegations. headtopics.com

“(Umno Supreme Council member) Lokman Noor Adam has retracted similar allegations,” Na’im said in his statement of claim. Na’im also claimed that Wan Azri had persisted in making various defamatory remarks about him despite the resolution of the issue involving Lee.

The minister added that his lawyers had sent a letter last month demanding that Wan Azri retract the statements, but the Umno man had refused to comply.The case has been set for case management on Nov 7. headtopics.com

