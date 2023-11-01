Minister admits some areas facing sugar supply problems

PUTRAJAYA: There is a disruption of sugar supplies in some areas, acting domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Ali has admitted. However, he did not provide any details on which areas were affected but said there was a purchase limit of only two packets, or 2kg per customer, even though imports were coming in.

Armizan said some supermarkets and grocery stores had imposed a limit on purchases, so that everyone in the community could buy some sugar.The country’s two main sugar producers are Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) and MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM).

Armizan said the price of raw sugar globally had risen by as much as 52% in two years, which indirectly affected the retail business here. “It is understood that both CSR and MSM are facing a problem because, for every kilogramme of raw sugar sold at the price of RM2.85, they actually lose 88 sen,” he said to Bernama.Meanwhile, Armizan said Thailand’s move to control the export of raw sugar would not affect supplies here, because Malaysia sources its sugar from Brazil.

