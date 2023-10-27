: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will build more than 7,300 housing units under the ’One Military Member, One House’ (SASaR) programme at the Wardieburn and Genting Klang Camps in Kuala Lumpur, with prices starting at RM150,000.

He said the houses with a minimum area of 1,000 square feet would be built on Mindef land and sold at subsidised prices but are not for sale to the public. Mohamad was speaking to reporters after attending the signing of the agreement for the relocation and redevelopment of the Military Police Training Centre (Pulapot), the Army Red Warrior Acrobatic Team (ARW) headquarters and the 12th Company of the Royal Military Police Corps camp.

Mohamad said the construction of these housing units was a smart partnership between Mindef and Platinum Victory Development Sdn Bhd. The same company will also build the ARW camp and Pulapot in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. headtopics.com

In a statement today, Mindef said the construction of SASaR houses at Wardieburn Camp will provide 974 housing units of 1,400 square metres and 1,500 square metres, as well as amenities such as a gym, swimming pool and two parking spaces for each house.

