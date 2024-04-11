Millions of Children at Risk from Heatwaves in East Asia and the Pacific, UN Warns

Massive heatwaves across East Asia and the Pacific could place millions of children at risk, the UN warned Thursday, calling for action to protect vulnerable people from the soaring temperatures. Global monitors have warned that 2024 is shaping up to be the hottest year on record, marked by climate extremes and rising greenhouse gas emissions .

The UNICEF data showed over 243 million children across the Pacific and East Asia were estimated to be affected by heatwaves, putting them at risk of heat-related illnesses and death. Several countries in the region are currently smouldering in the summer heat, with temperatures nearing record levels as they regularly hit over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Local forecasters are predicting steeper rises in the coming weeks. Some Philippine schools suspended in-person classes in April, with the state weather forecaster saying temperatures could reach a “danger” level of 42 or 43 degrees Celsius in parts of the country. In Thailand, a temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the northern province of Mae Hong Son earlier this week -- just a few degrees shy of the record 44.6 degrees Celsius. And in February, neighbouring Vietnam endured a monster heatwave in its southern “rice bowl” when temperatures reached up to 38 degrees Celsius -- an “abnormal” high for the period. According to the UNICEF report, children are more at risk than adults as they are less able to regulate their body temperature

Heatwaves East Asia Pacific Children UN Climate Extremes Greenhouse Gas Emissions Temperature Regulation

