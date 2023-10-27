Migrants killed in shooting near Serbia-Hungary border

BELGRADE: Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting between migrants today near Serbia’s border with Hungary, state-run television RTS reported.

The shooting happened at an abandoned farm complex near the border village of Horgos, a place where migrants trying to enter European Union member Hungary will often camp, RTS said. Police forces were sent to the area, but did not immediately issue a statement over today’s incident.

The region has seen a series of clashes between smuggling gangs and migrants in recent months, sometimes deadly. Serbia lies on the so-called Balkans route used by hundreds of thousands of EU-bound people in 2015 and 2016, many fleeing war and poverty in Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. headtopics.com

After the route was officially shut down in 2016, migrants seeking to enter western Europe continued to use it – although in far lower numbers. In September, nearly 400 migrants were detained in northern Serbia and transferred to reception centres.

Read more:

fmtoday »

S. Africa opens inquiry into Johannesburg fire that killed 77The blaze broke out in August in a dilapidated building crammed with migrants. Read more ⮕

Maine city deserted as residents in US hole up during hunt for killerLEWISTON, Oct 27 — When Kyle Green and his partner learned a gunman had just gone on a shooting spree near their home in Lewiston, Maine, they slowly lowered the blinds and told... Read more ⮕

Maine police search for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 peopleLEWISTON, Oct 26 — Maine police searched for a US Army reservist today wanted for murder after 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded in shooting attacks at a bowling alley... Read more ⮕

Police in search of driver involved in crash near Serendah that killed threeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The police are looking for a driver to facilitate investigations into a fatal crash at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Serendah Golf Resort... Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed in Maine mass shootingLocal media have reported shootings at three businesses including a recreation centre and restaurant. Read more ⮕