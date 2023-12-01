Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salary

After a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore was awarded S$13,677 (RM47,777) in owed salary earlier this month by the Employment Claims Tribunal. This was after a previous mediation effort between the worker and his employer arranged by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) had failed.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 CelsiusSINGAPORE: The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Wednesday that Oct 9 marked Singapore’s highest temperature ever recorded for the m...
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Stakeholders with Shireen: Social Sustainability through respect for migrant labourFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Hundreds leave to join Mexico migrant caravan headed for USMEXICO, Nov 6 — A caravan of at least hundreds of migrants left from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula yesterday, heading for the US southern border. The smaller caravan...
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Migrant boat that sank killing 27 was ‘unsuitable’, UK probe findsThe small boat capsized on Nov 24, 2021, in the worst such disaster in recent times.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Migrant boat that sank killing 27 was 'unsuitable': UK probeLONDON: An inflatable migrant boat that capsized in the Channel causing at least 27 people to drown was “unsuitable and ill-equipped”, British investi...
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
8 dead in US car crash after cops chase migrant smugglerSeven victims died at the scene, while an eighth died later in hospital.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »