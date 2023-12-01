Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salary

After a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore was awarded S$13,677 (RM47,777) in owed salary earlier this month by the Employment Claims Tribunal. This was after a previous mediation effort between the worker and his employer arranged by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) had failed.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 CelsiusSINGAPORE: The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Wednesday that Oct 9 marked Singapore’s highest temperature ever recorded for the m...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Stakeholders with Shireen: Social Sustainability through respect for migrant labourFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Hundreds leave to join Mexico migrant caravan headed for USMEXICO, Nov 6 — A caravan of at least hundreds of migrants left from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula yesterday, heading for the US southern border. The smaller caravan...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Migrant boat that sank killing 27 was ‘unsuitable’, UK probe findsThe small boat capsized on Nov 24, 2021, in the worst such disaster in recent times.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Migrant boat that sank killing 27 was 'unsuitable': UK probeLONDON: An inflatable migrant boat that capsized in the Channel causing at least 27 people to drown was “unsuitable and ill-equipped”, British investi...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

8 dead in US car crash after cops chase migrant smugglerSeven victims died at the scene, while an eighth died later in hospital.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »