MIDF Research: Chicken prices will not spike following removal of subsidies

: MIDF Research anticipates that the market price of chicken will not increase substantially after the removal of subsidies and price controls, considering that chicken is a staple protein for Malaysians.

“Nevertheless, the maintenance of subsidies for chicken eggs will continue to support egg producers and ensure that the market price of chicken eggs remains controllable,” it said. It said this would benefit chicken producers under its coverage, such as Leong Hup International Bhd.

“Additionally, we are optimistic that chicken producers will benefit from the normalisation of commodity prices such as corn, soybean meal, crude palm oil, and wheat,” it added. “Therefore, we believe that the government intends to maintain price controls, which will not impact or benefit egg producers like QL Resources Bhd under our coverage. headtopics.com

