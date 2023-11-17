Microsoft Slashes Console Prices for Black Friday 2023

Microsoft is slashing the prices of its consoles for Black Friday 2023. Anyone who’s been waiting until Starfield to pick up an Xbox Series X or S is in luck. A bunch of great games are also very cheap right now. Xbox players should be eating well this holiday season. The company revealed its Black Friday deals over on the Xbox Wire blog earlier this week. They start rolling out on November 17 and will seemingly last through the end of the month.

Microsoft is taking $50 off its consoles, $10 off controllers, and offering free engravings for custom Elite Series 2 controllers from its Design Lab (normally $10). Xbox Series S Game Pass Bundle Despite being a lightning rod for lots of controversy this year for seemingly being the reason Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed on Xbox, the Xbox Series S is still a great video game playing machine at a great price, and the Black Friday bundle makes it even better. For $300 it includes the console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, normally $18 a mont





Read more: KOTAKU » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GİZMOCHİNA: Xbox Series X Black Friday 2023 deal leaks outLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Microsoft to Give Xbox Game Makers the Power to Create Games Like Never BeforeMicrosoft partners with Inworld AI to create AI tools for Xbox game developers, enhancing storylines and NPCs.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Microsoft promises 6 years of software support for the Microsoft Surface laptopsIf you own the Microsoft Surface series, this news might please you. Today, Microsoft announced it will provide 6 years of software updates for t

Source: technavemy | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: AYANEO Pre-Black Friday Deals: Get up to 55% OFF on a variety of Gaming ConsolesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: RingConn Exclusive Black Friday Deals: Your Path to Smart Health at Unbeatable Prices!Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Nintendo Announces Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-Themed Switch OLED For Black FridayLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »