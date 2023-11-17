Microsoft Slashes Console Prices for Black Friday 2023

Microsoft is slashing the prices of its consoles for Black Friday 2023. Anyone who’s been waiting until Starfield to pick up an Xbox Series X or S is in luck. A bunch of great games are also very cheap right now. Xbox players should be eating well this holiday season. The company revealed its Black Friday deals over on the Xbox Wire blog earlier this week. They start rolling out on November 17 and will seemingly last through the end of the month.
Microsoft is taking $50 off its consoles, $10 off controllers, and offering free engravings for custom Elite Series 2 controllers from its Design Lab (normally $10). Xbox Series S Game Pass Bundle Despite being a lightning rod for lots of controversy this year for seemingly being the reason Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed on Xbox, the Xbox Series S is still a great video game playing machine at a great price, and the Black Friday bundle makes it even better. For $300 it includes the console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, normally $18 a mont
