Microsoft-authorized X4 Mobile Game Controller with Detachable Design and Customizable Button Layouts

has unveiled the X4, a Microsoft -authorized mobile game controller that boasts a detachable design and customizable button layouts in the Chinese market. This controller caters to gamers seeking a versatile and adaptablein its entirety for a traditional experience or detach it into single-handed controllers for a more portable option. The single-handed controllers can be used independently for specific games or combined back into a larger controller for titles requiring a full control scheme.

In terms of performance, the X4 is equipped with Hall-effect joysticks and triggers, promising high precision and low latency. These joysticks utilize non-contact electromagnetic induction, minimizing wear and tear for an extended lifespan. Additionally, the triggers boast a customizable dead zone, allowing gamers to tailor the trigger sensitivity to their liking.

Designed to be compact and easy to carry, the controller can be charged using a single Type-C cable for both halves simultaneously, promoting efficient power management. The controller’s grips are made with a laser-textured TPE material for a comfortable and stable hold.

