Microsoft-authorized X4 Mobile Game Controller with Detachable Design and Customizable Button Layouts

has unveiled the X4, a Microsoft -authorized mobile game controller that boasts a detachable design and customizable button layouts in the Chinese market. This controller caters to gamers seeking a versatile and adaptablein its entirety for a traditional experience or detach it into single-handed controllers for a more portable option. The single-handed controllers can be used independently for specific games or combined back into a larger controller for titles requiring a full control scheme.
In terms of performance, the X4 is equipped with Hall-effect joysticks and triggers, promising high precision and low latency. These joysticks utilize non-contact electromagnetic induction, minimizing wear and tear for an extended lifespan. Additionally, the triggers boast a customizable dead zone, allowing gamers to tailor the trigger sensitivity to their liking.
Designed to be compact and easy to carry, the controller can be charged using a single Type-C cable for both halves simultaneously, promoting efficient power management. The controller’s grips are made with a laser-textured TPE material for a comfortable and stable hold.
Microsoft X4 Mobile Game Controller Detachable Design Customizable Button Layouts Versatility Adaptability Portable Magnetic ABXY Buttons Hall-Effect Joysticks High Precision Low Latency
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »