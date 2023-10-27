MHB anjur Free Market, santuni lebih 500 penerima

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) menganjurkan program ‘free market’ bagi menyantuni seramai lebih 500 penerima terdiri daripada penduduk setempat.

Menurut beliau, penganjuran kali keempat itu juga diadakan bersempena dengan sambutan ulang tahun ke 50 MHB, tahun ini. “Bahan-bahan yang akan diagihkan kepada penerima kesemuanya adalah sumbangan daripada kakitangan MHB sendiri, di mana ia melibatkan barangan terpakai yang masih baik keadaannya serta juga barangan baharu.

Tambah Pandai, peserta turut diberikan agihan barangan keperluan harian seperti beras, gula, bihun, tepung dan minyak masak. “Program ini juga diadakan dengan kerjasama pelbagai pihak termasuklah pertubuhan bukan kerajaan (NGO) Ihsan Johor Relief,” ujarnya lanjut. headtopics.com

