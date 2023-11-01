MGMT is Back with a Fifth Studio Album ‘Loss Of Life’ On the Way

According to the band, the song “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.” The animated video for ‘Mother Nature’ was directed by another MGMT longtime collaborator, Jordan Fish, who has worked with the group since“All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom+Pop,” MGMT says.

