Metropolitan Police to Train Officers to Identify Sexism and Misogyny

The Metropolitan Police will train its officers and staff to identify and call out sexism and misogyny as part of its efforts to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), reported German news agency (dpa). The force’s 10-point plan, launched on Friday, outlines a series of commitments aimed at building trust and confidence, continuing to pursue perpetrators and creating safer spaces for the public.

Among these are a promise to “treat VAWG as a ‘whole Met response’, not just for those in dedicated roles”, and improving victim care through a new multi-agency victim hub. A new training programme to transform the Met’s culture will also be implemented with specific focus on sexism and misogyny, while all new and current officers and staff in the force will be trained to identify and call out such behaviours. London’s police service has been rocked by several high-profile scandals involving women in recent years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens and the unmasking of former constable David Carrick as a serial abuser and rapis





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former 1MDB lawyer in contact with Jho Low for five years, court hearsGovernment-owned firm 1MDB's former general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan had continuous contact with Malaysian fugitive Jho Low over the past five years, according to the High Court. This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Foo Wei Min, who is investigating both former prime minister Najib Razak's 1MDB trial and the recovery of assets purchased by Loo using 1MDB funds.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Audit reveals PDRM received old and worn-out weapons and accessoriesA recent audit review found that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had received old and worn-out weapons and accessories over a period of two years. However, the company responsible for delivering these items only provided accessories worth RM1.16 million in October 2014.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Patients, staff leave Gaza hospital as Israeli forces take controlPatients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Former 1MDB lawyer in contact with Jho Low for five years, court hearsGovernment-owned firm 1MDB's former general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan had continuous contact with Malaysian fugitive Jho Low over the past five years, according to the High Court. This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Foo Wei Min, who is investigating both former prime minister Najib Razak's 1MDB trial and the recovery of assets purchased by Loo using 1MDB funds.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Audit reveals PDRM received old and worn-out weapons and accessoriesA recent audit review found that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had received old and worn-out weapons and accessories over a period of two years. However, the company responsible for delivering these items only provided accessories worth RM1.16 million in October 2014.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Iranian police arrest ‘main killer’ of film directorPolice say interrogations are still ongoing to identify the accomplices and hidden angles of the murder.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »