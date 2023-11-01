Metal Gear Solid Actor Weighs In On Controversial 'Revealing Costume'

Here’s what Joosten had to say about Quiet’s design: This game came out in 2015, and I think the video game landscape has changed quite a lot since then. People are looking for more representation, and I really get it. Quiet’s outfit is not practical at all. Even with the explanation that was given of her breathing through her skin, of course there were so many other options you could have gone with. I do agree on that.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LOWYATNET: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event Shot On IPhone Included Lots Of Expensive GearEarlier yesterday morning, Apple held its 'Scary Fast' event where it announced its new M3 family of processors, and MacBook Pros and iMacs powered by said

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Nissan’s Electric GT-R may be Powered by Solid State BatteriesIt's worth noting that the GT-R’s price has already escalated dramatically—from $69,850 in 2009 to a starting price of $120,990

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: KK cops arrest 15 stealing metal from abandoned construction siteMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Minister: Malaysia to launch blueprint for solid waste, towards circular economyKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia is set to launch its new Blueprint for Solid Waste on Nov 23, championing the principles of circular economy to curtail carbon emissions and...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Malaysia to launch Blueprint for Solid Waste, towards circular economyKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to launch its new Blueprint for Solid Waste on Nov 23, championing the principles of circular economy to curtail carbon ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Toyota X-Van Gear concept shown – three-row van features sliding doors, configurable seating layoutThe Toyota X-Van Gear concept is being shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, where it is being shown with fellow Toyota Auto Body creation, the Global Hiace BEV Concept. Measuring 4,695 mm long, 1,820 …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕