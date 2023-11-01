Meta must expedite requests to take down online gambling content, says Fahmi

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Meta, as the operator, should act faster when receiving requests from the authorities asking to take down online gambling content. “Among the cooperation that we need is for them to act quickly on taking down requests made by the authorities,” he said when wrapping up the ministerial Budget 2024 speech on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) in a supplementary question then asked if it was possible for the ministry to tell the operator to require advertisers to declare their personal information before allowing them to advertise on the platforms.

“However, those who advertise online gambling websites are not required to do so. In Europe, there is a guideline about it.

